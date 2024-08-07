Harris-Walz vs. Trump-Vance: Philadelphia collar county voters react ahead 2024 election

Starting a two-week vacation, 22-year-old Michael Garduno thinks of the coming election and considers a change.

"Honestly, I’ve been voting Democratic this year. It's a coin toss. I don’t know I’ll definitely vote. It will come down to the wire at this point," said Michael Garduno, Oxford.

Democrats saw their ticket for the first time Tuesday in North Philly as Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a raucous, coming-out party at Temple University’s Liacouras Center offering a stark choice.

"A country of freedom, compassion and rule-of-law or a country of chaos, fear, and hate," said Kamala Harris/(D).

Banker Hank Oberly viewed the coming months with a mixture of excitement and concern.

"It’s disconcerting America is torn. You have 45 % on the right and 45% on the left it’s the 5 or 10 % in the middle that I think are going to decide this crazy election," said Hank Oberly, Malvern.

Opinion polls find Americans deeply divided on the questions of the day.

In the Delaware County seat of Media some voters are anxious about politics as blood sport.

"Everything that Kamala Harris touches has been a disaster and we’ve got to kick her out of the U.S. government, not give her a promotion," JD Vance/(R).

"It’s hard right now to want to be a part of all of this it’s a lot of tension and arguing it should be a peaceful place. We live in a beautiful world," said Lauren Young, Media.

But in the Commonwealth, there is a clear sense that Governor Josh Shapiro will have his day.

"I was disappointed Josh Shapiro didn’t get picked but I understand where it’s coming from. He’s young he’s got the next chance," said Deborah Mathis, Media.