Hatboro K9 officer dies after severe reaction to bee sting

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen passed away, after he was stung by a bee in October 2021. He was surrounded by family and friends.

According to Hatboro Police, Allen worked his way to K9 handler after joining the force in 2013. He served as a patrol officer and was a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force. He will be known in the community for being the force behind the department’s first K9 unit. He was a well-known figure in the community, often seen with his K9 partner, Louie.

Officer Allen suffered a severe reaction to the October 2021 bee sting. "There was something in his voice. He’s never scared. In our 10 years together, he’s never sounded like that, so I knew something was wrong," explained Whitney Allen, Officer Allen’s wife.

He was rushed to Doylestown Hospital and flown by helicopter to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. Allen was in the hospital for months after suffering complications from the reaction. He suffered a devastating brain injury in October when he had a heart attack after the sting. He was honored with a procession to bring him home under hospice care in March.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family after they are finalized.

