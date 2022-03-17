Procession to lead beloved Hatboro K9 officer from rehab to hospice after reaction to bee sting

article

Hatboro police officer Ryan Allen will be honored Thursday morning with a procession to bring him home under hospice care.

Allen, a 35-year-old loving husband and father, has been in the hospital for months after suffering complications from a reaction to a bee sting. He suffered a devastating brain injury in October when he had a heart attack after the sting.

The procession was scheduled to run from Moss Rehab in Elkins Park, through Upper Moreland, and continue into Hatboro.

Allen worked as one of Hatboro’s K9 handlers and has been remembered as a top-notch cop who was instrumental in starting the K9 unit a few years ago.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter