Haverford Township teachers plead for new competitive contract

The Brief Haverford Township Teachers are still working without a contract. Teachers and parents filled the school board meeting Thursday to demand a new contract. Sticking points include pay increases and preparation and development time.



Red lawn signs supporting Haverford teachers can be seen on nearly every block in the township.

What we know:

The teachers may have the backing of many residents, but they still don’t have a contract.

"The single most important factor in the success of a student is a teacher in front of the classroom," said Tom Capista.

The Haverford resident and former teacher was one of hundreds of parents and teachers in a sea of red T-shirts that packed the Haverford High School auditorium where they had to move this week’s school board meeting because of the anticipated crowds.

The sticking points, according to members, include pay increases and preparation and development time.

What they're saying:

Teachers here claim they are among the back of the pack when it comes to pay in neighboring school districts.

Some say they’ve taken on second jobs to make ends meet.

"To support my family, I have had to take on a second time to teach at a private school after my hours here are over. And at times over the years I have even sold plasma to make ends meet," said teacher Sarah Crispin.

Haverford Teachers have been working without a contract since September 1st. Union leaders say they’ll continue to show up.

"They are still teaching, they are still educating kids, they are still running clubs after school," said Adam Nancarrow, President of the Haverford Township Education Association.

School Board negotiators said in late August that teachers make an average of $90,000 and proposed an average of $106,000.

Although the contract issue was not on the meeting’s agenda, dozens of teachers and parents stood up and spoke out mainly in support of teachers.

"As a board we are charged with making decisions that balance our many priorities, including labor contracts and educational programming, with our financial realities and our fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers," said Haverford School Board Vice President Kristin Larsen.

Teachers say without a competitive contract they’ll lose teachers to other districts.

Nancarrow, who is a financial literacy teacher, made no word of a strike but is hoping his teachers get a deal soon.

"We’re working through talking through the district about some things. We are hopeful that it’s not going to be much longer," he added.

"It’s important to know that both groups are continuing to engage in conversation in order to work towards a fair and competitive comprehensive contract," said Dr. Matthew Hayes, Haverford Township School Superintendent.

What's next:

The School Board meets again for a work session on October 9.