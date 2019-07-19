Expand / Collapse search

Haverford Township woman celebrates 104th birthday

Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A local woman turned 104 on Friday and she celebrated in a big way.

HAVERFORD, TWP., Pa. - The Mummers helped a lifelong Philadelphia and Main Line resident ring in a big birthday.

Anne Shea turned 104 years old Friday and she celebrated in a big way. The sounds of string bands echoed throughout The Quadrangle in Haverford Township as countless people shared in her special day. 

Shea talked a little about the momentous occasion. So what's her secret to a long life?  "Every day is a gift without a ribbon, every day. I think positive, be kind to others, and say your prayers," she said.

