Haverford Township woman celebrates 104th birthday

The Mummers helped a lifelong Philadelphia and Main Line resident ring in a big birthday.

Anne Shea turned 104 years old Friday and she celebrated in a big way. The sounds of string bands echoed throughout The Quadrangle in Haverford Township as countless people shared in her special day.

Shea talked a little about the momentous occasion. So what's her secret to a long life? "Every day is a gift without a ribbon, every day. I think positive, be kind to others, and say your prayers," she said.

Happy Birthday!