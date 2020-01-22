Havertown lights up in green to support teens battling cancer

The Havertown community is lighting up green in support of local teens battling cancer.

"It's really heartwarming just seeing everyone and all the support," said 16-year-old Lucy McCullough.

She gets emotional talking about her 15-year-old friend Lily fighting brain cancer.

"We're all in this together," she said.

Lucy says her friend Lindsey came up with an idea and all of their friends got on board to rally around Lily.

"It was Lindsey's idea to start showing support with the green lights and so as you can see we have green shirts for Lily and it's just really heartwarming to see all these houses with all this green," said Lucy.

Havertown is going green in support of teens battling cancer.

Advertisement

Just like that Havertown lit up in green. It’s all for Lily and two other teens Hannah and Jack who Lily became friends with at CHOP. They also have cancer. There's a Facebook page with more than a thousand households pledging to turn green.

"I love them all so, so much. They're so supportive and there's no other words to describe it they're the best," said Lily. She’s grateful for what he friends are doing.

"It totally brings a smile to me. It makes me feel supported by everybody who has the green lights up," she said.

Lily was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in March. She’s had four surgeries, several rounds of chemo and 33 days of proton radiation.

Her mom, Megan, says this helps keep the family going.

"For these lights to shine bright for us is a feeling that we are not alone and that there are so many people out there that are loving our family and loving Lily."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP