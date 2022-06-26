'He was the one': Hundreds of dogs, cats find homes after Brandywine Valley SPCA mega adoption event

Scores of cats and dogs, all looking for "furever" homes in Chester County.

Cody Tyson connected with a German Shepherd mix puppy right away and just had to take her home during Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Mega Adoption Event. "I looked around for a while and she came in and just felt good. Took her out back, let me meet her outside of the kennel. Good…real good."

"So far, he’s been adorable. Very sweet dog. He looks to be very caring, so yeah, we’re actually considering it," commented Gourav Duggar. "When we saw him, he was very cute and calm. We thought that he was the one that we needed."

A special adoption fee of $35.00 meant new additions to many families at the event, hosted twice a year by Brandywine Valley SPCA. They secured more than 400 adoptions Saturday across several locations. This time around is critical.

"Our adoptions are down by almost 30 percent, compared to last year. I think a lot of folks adopted during the pandemic and have a full house. Also, some folks are going back to work and it’s not quite the right time to adopt. We also have a lot of intakes in June, in general, so many factors have made this a really important time to adopt," Chief Marketing Officer Linda Torelli explained.

More information on pet adoptions can be found at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s website.