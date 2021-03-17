Health department opens fifth mass vaccination site in South Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Health Department on Wednesday opened its fifth mass vaccination clinic in an effort to deliver COVID-19 shots to traditionally underserved communities.

The new site, located at the Grand Yesha Ballroom on Snyder Avenue, opened has the capacity to administer up to 500 vaccinations a day, according to the health department.

Those looking to get vaccinated can pre-register at the clinic or by visit Philadelphia's website. Officials said walk-up appointments will be available at community clinics on days when pre-registered appointments are not full.

"We have found that in some of our community clinics there are vacant appointments, there are open appointments, and we don't want to make this opportunity go to waste," Dr. Thomas Farley said. "So for some of our community clinics where there have been vacant appointments we have taken walk-ups."

Farley said the best way to ensure your opportunity to get a COVID-19 shot is by pre-registering on the city's website.

Philadelphia faith and city leaders, including Yesha Ministries Bishop Robinson and Mayor Jim Kenney, will dedicate the clinic before it opens at 10 a.m. Plans for another South Philadelphia clinic are forthcoming.

The five city-run mass vaccination clinics have been set up in traditionally underserved communities, according to the health department. Similar clinics have been established in North Philadelphia, Kensington, West Philadelphia, and Pennsport.

Meanwhile, the FEMA-run site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday said it will accepting walk-ups on Wednesday as long as the person is a Philadelphia resident in an eligible 1A or 1B category.

According to the latest data provided by the city, more than 375,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered with less than 150k fully vaccinated. The growing number of vaccinations comes as President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible by May 1.

