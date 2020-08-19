Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at Tacony church

Philadelphia health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a church in the city’s Tacony section.

According to officials, nine members from at least five different households who attended the City Reach Philly Church have tested positive for COVID-19. The first person started to show symptoms on Aug. 6.

The health department believes the number of people who are currently infected is higher.

In-person services have been suspended since Aug. 13.

The health department is actively working to identify contacts of those who have tested positive. Parishioners and staff who attended a service in August should quarantine themselves from others for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP