Healthcare workers' union calls for Gov. Wolf to intervene in Hahnemann closure

Philadelphia healthcare workers are calling on Governor Tom Wolf to halt the immediate closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

District 1199C, Philadelphia’s largest union of healthcare workers, released a statement following Wednesday’s news that the hospital would close on Sept. 6 due to "continuing, unsustainable financial losses."

The union called for Governor Wolf to intervene and also called on all parties to come back to the bargaining table and find a long-term solution to keep the hospital open.

“We are 100 percent opposed to the abrupt closure of Hahnemann University Hospital,” said Chris Woods, Executive Vice President of District 1199C. “We must do everything possible to save thousands of good union jobs that provide family-sustaining wages and benefits.”

District 1199C also called on state officials to ensure that the owners of Hahnemann provide a 90-day notice of closure as required by law.

“State regulations clearly require a 90-day notice of closure for this type of hospital in Pennsylvania,” said Vice President Woods. “We are calling on Governor Wolf to ensure that this rule is followed to provide as much time as possible to find a way to keep Hahnemann open.”

Officials say the hospital will immediately begin what it calls an "orderly wind-down of its inpatient and outpatient treatment services" in conjunction with a comprehensive closure plan. Its officials are working with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia in connection with this effort.

The hospital is also working to find placement for all residents and fellows completing their training at Hahnemann.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, one of the nation’s leading providers of pediatric services in the Philadelphia area, will remain open.

Hahnemann is a Level 1 trauma center with 496 beds and approximately 2,500 employees.