Heartbreaking photo shows dedication of front line medical workers

A photo has been posted by Ascension Seton showing what front line medical staff are going through and what they're doing as they help fight the coronavirus in Central Texas.

The photo from one of Ascension Seton's hospitals was posted on its Facebook page and shows an ICU nurse holding up a sign that says, "Just going to hold his hand for a bit. I don't think he has long."

No further information was given about the nurse or the patient.

Ascension Seton serves 11 counties and nearly two million people in the area. It operates several facilities including five major medical centers which include the region's only Level I Trauma Centers for adult and pediatrics and dedicated children's hospital. You can get more information here.

Hospitals have had to change policies concerning patients and visitors in light of the coronavirus. That includes things like limiting the number of people who can visit or not allowing visitors at all.

The changes have meant that many patients have not been able to be with loved ones while they've been hospitalized. In most cases, it's been up to medical staff to help comfort patients like the staff at one Florida hospital that plays and sing songs for one man battling the virus.

The work and sacrifices of medical workers does not go unnoticed.

A man in New Jersey went viral for going back to the emergency department and holding a sign against a window to thank the medical staff for saving his wife's life.

