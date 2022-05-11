Heavy flames, smoke at Chester County transformer force road closure

A fire at a Chester County transformer has closed a stretch of roadway in Tredyffrin Township for an unspecified period of time.

Tredyffrin Township Police said, in a tweet, that part of Route 252 is shut down in both directions, alerting the public to find alternate routes.

Smoke from the fire could be seen billowing up over the horizon for miles.

Tredyffrin Township transformer fire.

Route 252 was shut down at Friendship Drive and Howellville Road as the fire in an electric transformer sub station burned, emitting heavy flames and smoke. Authorities were alerted to the fire Wednesday, just after 2 p.m. Crews were able to contain the blaze just after 4:30.

A larger amount of transformer fluid spilled, as a result of the fire, and, according to officials, that led to the road closure.

Advertisement

Officials expect the road closure to last into the night, with PECO and fire crews still at the location.