Threat phoned into AC police prompts heavy presence at Borgata Hotel

Police in Atlantic City say a threat phoned into the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, which propelled police into a search of the property turned out to be a false narrative.

Officials say they received a call from an unidentified man Thursday afternoon, right around 4 p.m., saying he was inside the hotel and had numerous firearms and an explosive device.

Police immediately responded to the scene and conducted an exhaustive sweep of the location. They found no man, no firearms and no device.

As a precautionary measure, different parts of the hotel were evacuated.

All patrons of the hotel and casino are now back and police cleared the scene.

An active investigation into the threat is ongoing.