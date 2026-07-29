Heavy rain causes flooding in Quakertown: 'It came down so hard'

The Brief Downpours caused flooding in Quakertown, overwhelming roadways and basements. Forecasters say nearly 7" of rain fell on Tuesday night in Quakertown. One resident said the rain "came down so hard."



Heavy downpours Tuesday night in Quakertown caused widespread flooding, leaving some roadways impassable and cars trapped in waterlogged parking lots.

What we know:

Forecasters say nearly 7" of rain came down during Tuesday night's deluge. County officials advised residents to remain indoors as the rain overwhelmed roadways and left vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters.

Homes and businesses weren't spared from the heavy downpours either. FOX 29 News visited one business on Wednesday morning that was using fans to dry out the first floor after floodwaters breached the property.

Forecasters on Tuesday warned about the threat of excessive rainfall in large parts of the area. The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for the entire Philadelphia area, which included all of Bucks County.

What they're saying:

One resident who spoke to FOX 29 News said the rain "came down so hard" and flooded her basement.

"The amount of rain was so much," Brenda said. "It came down so hard, I thought it couldn't come down harder, and it did."

Big picture view:

A system of ferocious storms barreled through the Philadelphia area on Tuesday night, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings and even brief tornado warning in parts of the area.