Join the FOX America 250 Food Bank Campaign to support Philabundance

When our community comes together, incredible things happen.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, we’re inviting you to join us for the FOX America 250 Food Bank Campaign.

We are proud to partner with Philabundance to support local families. To kick off this effort, FOX is making an initial $2,500 donation—and we want you on our team.

Every dollar makes a difference.

Scan the QR code above or visit philabundance.org to donate today.