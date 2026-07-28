Lightning strike shuts down Maple Shade chocolate shop; owner faces $300K loss

The Brief A lightning strike caused a fire that shut down L&S Chocolates in Maple Shade. Owner Julie Ericsen says she lost more than $300,000 in inventory and is unsure how to rebuild. The community is rallying to help, and a GoFundMe has been set up to support recovery efforts.



L&S Chocolates in Maple Shade is closed after a lightning strike sparked a fire that destroyed the shop’s inventory and left owner Julie Ericsen facing a major loss.

Owner recounts the fire and aftermath

What they're saying:

Ericsen said the lightning struck a neighboring business during recent storms, starting a fire that quickly spread to her store. "I heard a loud crack. My power flickered," said Ericsen.

Ericsen described how water from the firefighting efforts poured into her shop, causing the ceiling to collapse and destroying everything in the back storage room.

"My ceiling collapsed from massive leaks, not so much from the strike but the downpour of rain," said Ericsen.

Ericsen walked FOX 29 through the damage, pointing out the loss of her freezer and all supplies in the backroom.

"Everything in this room is gone…anything on these shelves…anything here… my freezer is gone because of the water running into the power strip.." said Ericsen.

The fire and water damage came just three years after she opened the business and only three months after completing a renovation by hand. "I did the carpet. Ripped up the flooring myself. All new fixtures. I didn’t hire a single contractor and now all of my blood, sweat and literal tears I just lost," said Ericsen.

Community support and hopes for the future

Local perspective:

The Maple Shade community is coming together to support Ericsen as she works to recover from the loss. Ericsen said she hopes to rebuild, either at the current location or somewhere new. "I hope to rebuild. If I don’t rebuild here I hope to open somewhere else," said Ericsen.

Ericsen shared that her late mother encouraged her to start the business, and she used her inheritance to purchase the shop. "I ended up here on a random phone call from my hair dresser about a candy store for sale. I wrote the check within 24 hours using what I inherited from my mom’s passing. So she did back my dream," said Ericsen.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ericsen recover.

Ericsen said she has lost more than $300,000 in inventory and is looking for ways to rebuild.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if L&S Chocolates will reopen or how much has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign.