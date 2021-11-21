Helicopter crashes in field at Lancaster Airport; no major injuries

article

Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after the crash of a helicopter during a training exercise at a Pennsylvania airport over the weekend, but no serious injuries were reported.

Lancaster Airport's director, Ed Foster, said the two-seat Bell 47 aircraft went down in a field on airport property near an air traffic control tower shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, LNP newspaper reported.

The owner and a training instructor were on a training exercise when an unknown issue occurred in mid-flight, Foster said. The flight instructor took control and attempted to land the aircraft, coming down near one of the airport's two runways, he said.

Foster said the two occupants appeared uninjured but were taken to a hospital as a precaution. One of the runways was closed as the Federal Aviation Administration investigated. Foster said aircraft activity wasn't disrupted.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter