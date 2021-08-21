Expand / Collapse search
Henri expected to bring heavy downpours, isolated thunderstorms to Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - While the Delaware Valley is not in the direct path of Henri, forecaster expect the strengthening storm will drench the region with heavy downpours and isolated thunder storms over the weekend.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly division said in a tweet that there is "increasing concern for heavy rainfall" on Saturday night as Henri spins up the east coast.

Most areas in the Delaware Valley are expected to get 3" of rainfall through Sunday, which the weather services believes could result flash flooding and poor drainage. 

According to the latest models, the heaviest downpours on Saturday night will cover areas from northern Burlington County to Atlantic City. Philadelphia and its suburbs could also see driving rain.

Forecasters said Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be on New York’s Long Island or in southern New England — most likely Connecticut. The upgrade in status came with the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory. 

Henri was veering a bit further west than originally expected, and if that track holds, it would have eastern Long Island in its bullseye rather than New England, which hasn't taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for the south shore of Long Island, from Fire Island to Montauk Point, the north shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point, and running from New Haven, Connecticut to Westport, Massachusetts. 

A Tropical Storm Warning is posted for Long Island from West of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet, along with New York City and New Jersey. Parts of the city could see 4" of rain and 50 mph wind gusts.  

