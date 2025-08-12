Here's how to find out if possible SEPTA service cuts will impact your route

The Brief SEPTA is planning to slash nearly half of its services beginning as early as Friday if crucial funding isn't granted. One of the country's largest transit systems is threatening massive cuts to services as it faces a $213M deficit. Along with cuts to services, SEPTA will also enact a fare increase at the beginning of September.



Facing a financial crisis, SEPTA plans on slashing nearly half of its services beginning as early as Friday if crucial funding from the state is not received.

How will this impact your commute to work, school and otherwise getting around the city? SEPTA's website offers an easy way to find out.

What we know:

Riders can visit the ‘Service Cuts’ page on SEPTA's website for a full list of routes that will be impacted.

SEPTA plans to slash 32 bus routes, shorten 16 others, and reduce service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines beginning August 24.

Starting in September, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The transit authority will also institute a 9 p.m. curfew on remaining Metro and Regional Rail services.

The backstory:

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are being pressured to fund SEPTA as the state's largest transit system continues to claim that it's facing a $213M budget deficit.

SEPTA plans to slash services by 20% if funding isn't granted by Friday. Those cuts will go into effect on Aug. 24 – the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia.

State lawmakers have been deadlocked in a budget stalemate for more than a month, with the House passing an updated mass transit spending bill on Monday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro urged state lawmakers to find a solution to the budget crisis, calling it a "Pennsylvania issue."

"Don't let anybody tell you that this is a Philadelphia issue or a Pittsburgh issue: It's a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue," he said.

Shapiro spoke alongside SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer claimed the service cuts will impact more than just SEPTA riders.

"For tens of thousands of riders, SEPTA will no longer be a viable option," Sauer said.