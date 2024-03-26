Here's how much money single adults in Philadelphia need to make to live comfortably

article

A new study revealed how much money single adults in Philadelphia need to make in order to live comfortably.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – which means allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

It found that a single Philadelphia resident needs to make $92,726 yearly to live comfortably, which breaks down to a $44.58 hourly wage. For a pair of working adults with two children, the study found that a comfortable household income is a whopping $231,379 in Philadelphia.

While the cost of living comfortably in Philadelphia is high, it pales in comparison to the 10 most expensive cities on the list. Singles in New York City need to make $138,570 yearly, and $126,797 in San Jose, California.

Texas boasts four of the study's top-10 least expensive cities for singles, according to the study, and Ohio has two spots. California is home to seven of the top-10 most expensive cities for single adults.