Here's how much snow fell in Philadelphia area this winter

The Brief Philadelphia saw less than 10 inches of snow fall in the city this winter. Snow totals for northern parts of Pennsylvania inched closer to 20 inches. New Jersey and Delaware saw anywhere from 10 to 14 inches.



Spring is just days away, and our last snowfall was more than a month ago.

So, how much of the white stuff actually fell across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware this winter?

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service says 8.1 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia in 2024-25. That number is less than half of the city's average snowfall, which currently stands at 20.3 inches.

Here's how the rest of the area measured up this winter:

Allentown: 17.8 inches

Trenton: 14.2 inches

Atlantic City: 13.9 inches

Wilmington: 10 inches

The backstory:

The Philadelphia area didn't see its first significant snowfall until the first week of January, with parts of Delaware seeing 12 inches of snow!

South Jersey and Delaware saw the brunt of another snowstorm last month with 8 inches of snow piling up in several counties.

The city itself ended up tackling its biggest snow day as the Eagles slid into a playoff victory during this year's "Snow Bowl" at the Linc.