Here's how much you need to retire in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief Have you ever wondered how much you need to save to retire in your state? A new study reveals the answer for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Turns out you will need more than $1 million in two Delaware Valley states!



We all dream of the day we can finally stop setting an alarm to sit at a desk five days a week, but how much does it actually cost to retire comfortably these days?

A recent study revealed what you need for 20 years of comfortable retirement, along with how much you need to save monthly. Here are the numbers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

By the numbers:

New Jersey residents will have to save the most among the three states, but it's not the only one that requires more than $1 million in savings.

New Jersey

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $2,902

If you start at age 30: $3,731

Delaware

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,988

If you start at age 30: $2,556

Pennsylvania

Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378

How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):

If you start at age 20: $1,360

If you start at age 30: $1,749

Want to enjoy your retirement in Florida instead? It will cost you less than staying in New Jersey with a total of $1,132,118!

Dig deeper:

Based on the retirement age of 65, and the life expectancy of 85, GOBankingRates determined the amount you need to save monthly for a comfortable retirement by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration.