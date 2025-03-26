Here's how much you need to retire in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
We all dream of the day we can finally stop setting an alarm to sit at a desk five days a week, but how much does it actually cost to retire comfortably these days?
A recent study revealed what you need for 20 years of comfortable retirement, along with how much you need to save monthly. Here are the numbers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
By the numbers:
New Jersey residents will have to save the most among the three states, but it's not the only one that requires more than $1 million in savings.
New Jersey
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,567,009
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $2,902
- If you start at age 30: $3,731
Delaware
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $1,073,314
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,988
- If you start at age 30: $2,556
Pennsylvania
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement: $734,378
How much you need to save monthly for 20 years of comfortable retirement (through age 85):
- If you start at age 20: $1,360
- If you start at age 30: $1,749
Want to enjoy your retirement in Florida instead? It will cost you less than staying in New Jersey with a total of $1,132,118!
Dig deeper:
Based on the retirement age of 65, and the life expectancy of 85, GOBankingRates determined the amount you need to save monthly for a comfortable retirement by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from GOBankingRates.