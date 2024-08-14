Here’s what Netflix’s Blue Ribbon Baking Championship judges were really looking for

From iconic hosts to legendary judges, Netflix’s Blue Ribbon Baking Championship makes for a sweet treat as Blue Ribbon winning bakers from state fairs across the nation compete for a chance to win $100,000.

American Pie star Jason ‘booked and busy’ Biggs dusts off his competition show hosting shoes to host the Blue Ribbon Baking Championship and says he went into it with an open-mind and even learned a thing or two.

"The stakes were high. So, it was intense at times, but overall, overwhelmingly, it was a really beautiful set to be on in terms of the energy that the contestants provided, the energy that these judges gave back to them," said Biggs. "It was really fun and I learned a lot, too. People look at me generally and think, like, what more could you possibly learn? And while I understand that I went into this open-minded."

Judge and former White House Executive Pastry Chef Bill Yosses brings his knowledge to the show and reveals what his first criteria was while judging the bakers’ dishes.

"There was a huge range of people on this show and a huge range of creativity. So they made amazing desserts, said Chef Yosses. "Flavor still was my criteria, the first criteria. And we had some really delicious cakes."

Award-winning artisan baker, Bryan Ford who also served as a judge alongside Chefs Yosses and Sandra Lee, is known for bringing his Latin American flair to his dishes. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he also sought for the competitors to infuse their own backgrounds in their creations.

"I'm always looking for bakers to impart some of their heritage or background or family story within what they bake because I think it's just a natural part of being a baker," said Ford. "You always want to bake for your friends, family or community and most likely you learned from a grandmother, mother or father or someone within your family. So it's kind of a natural thing that happens, but when we see it come to light in the show, it's really impressive."