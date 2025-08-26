Here's when Netflix House in King of Prussia will open

The Brief Netflix House will open in King of Prussia on Wednesday, November 12. Netflix says the immersive experience will bring some of their most popular shows, like Wednesday and One Piece to life. Netflix House will be free to enter and also feature a mini-golf course, NETFLIX BITES food court, and VR experiences.



Netflix House, an immersive experience that brings some of the streaming service's most popular shows to life, has announced its opening date in King of Prussia.

What we know:

Netflix on Monday announced that its "Philadelphia" Netflix House location will open in King of Prussia on Wednesday, November 12th.

Netflix House is free to enter and explore, with several paid and complementary experiences for visitors from shows like Wednesday and One Piece.

Netflix House will open in King of Prussia on November 12 and feature immersive experiences from shows like Wednesday and One Piece.

The 100,000-square-foot space will also include a 9-hole mini-golf and virtual reality experiences from shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Netflix House will also boast NETFLIX BITES, "a casual, full-service restaurant with food and craft cocktails playing on popular Netflix stories and characters."

What's next:

Netflix House Dallas will open a month later on Dec. 12, and the streaming giant is planning to open a Las Vegas location in 2027.