'He's just so amazing': Delaware boy remains positive despite losing leg in lawnmower accident

An incredible story of resilience, after a young boy, losing his leg in a tragic lawnmower accident, is not letting it wipe the smile off his face.

"This is who Zeke is and we’re really just here for the ride with him. He’s just so amazing," mom Maria Clark-DeForest

Three-year-old Zeke Clark is in good spirits after a fun activity with his dad turned into a tragic accident.

"It’s hard not to get emotional thinking about it all. It really happened so quickly," Maria said.

Riding on the back of the lawnmower with his dad was something Zeke enjoyed doing ever since he could walk. But, on a June evening, while finishing chores, Zeke decided to jump off and his leg was run over.

"When it happened, I flipped the lawnmower off him. I looked down and realized how much blood was actually coming out," dad Jonathan Clark explained.

Before 911 even arrived, Zeke’s dad did something miraculous. "I realize that I had my belt on. I was able to rip my belt off and just make a tourniquet right on the front doorstep."

While doctors say his dad’s quick response saved his life, it didn’t save his leg. Zeke’s leg had to be amputated immediately.

"I mean, we both definitely came to a very, you know, radical acceptance of everything," Maria said. "They do such a great job, you know, with giving you the support you need at Nemours."

Many of the same doctors at Nemours Children’s Hospital were right by Zeke’s side as he was fitted for his prosthetic leg.

"He really hasn’t changed who he is, as a person," Maria remarked. "This type of event could have changed his entire personality and it hasn’t."

To this day, Clark, with no medical training, doesn’t understand how he was able to jump into action. He credits watching medical shows and faith. "To me, it’s just a God thing. Really, God was like, ‘Yeah, this is what you need to do to save your son.’"

Zeke’s mom says what brings her comfort is seeing what many other amputees have been able to achieve. "The future is a little unknown, but, in a really great way, because I know that he’ll be able to accomplish so much and we just don’t even know what that looks like. But, I have no doubt that he’ll live a full life."

The road to recovery is a long journey, including lots of physical therapy. A medical fundraiser is open for donations to anyone who would like to contribute.