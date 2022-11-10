'He's where he belongs': Local sailor killed in Pearl Harbor is identified using DNA and laid to rest

A Folcroft, Delaware County native who left Pennsylvania more than 80 years ago to serve in the U.S. Navy is finally laid to rest.

Radioman Third Class Charles Montgomery was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. His family said he was gone, but never forgotten.

"My uncle was always around. We have his Purple Heart and certificate and everything," said niece Joanne Shawver.

Shawver shared a box of letters her uncle wrote to her grandmother. Mixed in with the treasured letters is the telegraph regretfully sharing her uncle had gone missing after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was in the radio room when the ship sustained multiple torpedo hits.

"It was a nice, beautiful Sunday. A regular day, but they were having inspections the next day or something, so all the windows and the portholes were open, so when the bombs hit, it went upside down and it sunk. So, I think about that," Sawver remarked.

Montgomery’s remains were recovered and buried, but the military could not identify him. Decades went by before he was identified, using advanced DNA forensic technology, in 2021.

Montgomery went home to Pennsylvania, with high-ranking members of the Navy, who say it’s a honor to serve his funeral honors.

"What happened is emblematic of a commitment that our nation makes to those who serve and, after all these many years, for this to be possible, I know the family is deeply moved by that and I am, too," U.S. Navy Chaplain David Oravec explained.

"We’ve honored our solemn commitment to bring home our sailors and never leave anyone behind," U.S. Navy Emergency Preparedness Officer for Region 2 Captain Peter Moore said. "It’s something that we all feel very strongly about. So, when we’re able to bring one home, it’s a great day."

Montgomery was laid to rest at the Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill. Sawver says this brings her family peace and closure. "His brothers are buried here. His mom, his dad, his grandparents, so he’s just where he belongs."

Montgomery’s name was written on the walls of the missing at a national memorial cemetery in Hawaii, but now a rosette will be placed next to his name to say he was accounted for.