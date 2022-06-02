High gas prices have travelers second guessing summer plans

After the brutal cold of a long winter and the gradual warm-up through spring, it's around this time when people are eager to hit the road for summer travel.

But not so fast.

The average cost for a gallon of regular fuel reached a new national high on Thursday of $4.71, according to AAA. Closer to home, Pennsylvania's average price at the pump rose to $4.80 per gallon.

Motorists in New Jersey are paying an average of $4.79 per gallon, although south jersey skews slightly cheaper at $4.75. Delaware has the lowest gas price in the Delaware Valley at $4.61 per gallon.

RELATED HEADLINES

A well-traveled Memorial Day Weekend proved that Americans are ready to get back on the roads in pre-pandemic levels. Even before the holiday, AAA estimated more than 39M would travel over 50 miles for the unofficial start of summer.

Of course, summer fun comes in many forms – from big family travel trips to weekend getaways to day trips – and for some that's where the rubber meets the road.

"It’s something that pushes you to rethink where you’re going to go," Natalia Rivera told FOX 29. "Unfortunately you’re not going to go long crazy distances,"

Brian Hoth, who spent the day with family at Sesame Place in Bucks County, said the price to travel to the amusement park is almost the same price as admission.

"It’s almost the same price as buying these tickets for says sesame place $100 to get here it’s crazy," Hoth said.

Advertisement

As Americans beg for relief at the pump, there seems to be no feasible end in sight as the Biden Administration scrambles to find a solution.