High school students test positive for COVID-19 after attending party in Sea Isle City

Officials sent out a letter alerting parents that multiple students from Kingsway Regional High School tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a beach party in Sea Isle City.

The letter said that open houses and sports captain practices will be canceled through all of August.

Mobile users can view the letter, here.

The Kingsway Regional superintendent confirmed to FOX 29 that now the school is reassessing their plan for a hybrid learning model this year. They also ask if parents know their child attended this party on Aug. 13 in Sea Isle City to call the school to help with contact tracing.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP