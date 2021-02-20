Hillary Clinton jabs Cruz: 'Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Friday, for his decision to fly with his family to Cancun, Mexico amid devastating winter storms — and allegedly leaving his poodle behind.

"Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog," Clinton said Friday following a photo taken by a Houston reporter that showed Cruz’s dog, Snowflake, looking out from a dark house.

Reporter Michael Hardy posted a picture of the Texan’s home Thursday, and said, "Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night."

"Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle," he added.

Cruz, who came under fire for leaving his home state as millions struggled with extreme winter conditions, food shortages, power loss and boil water advisories, said he was just "trying to be a dad" and take his daughters on vacation.

"In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it," Cruz told reporters.

The winter storms throughout Texas pushed the energy industry to the brink, and resulted in 3 million people living without power. By late Thursday, the majority of Texans were able to turn on their lights once again.

But healthy drinking water remains a problem and 7 million Texans are still under boil water advisories, while an additional 7 million have been affected by burst pipes and operational disruptions, making their water supply irregular, reported local news outlet KXAN Friday.

