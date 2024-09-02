Historic SS United States could leave Philadelphia berth to become reef in Florida: report

A piece of maritime history may be leaving Philadelphia for good, finding a new home in southern waters.

The SS United States, a historic ship that still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago, could possibly become an artificial reef as part of an agreement signed by Okaloosa County in Florida.

The "world’s largest artificial reef" would be located off the coast of the Destin-Fort Walton beach, according to a report by "Get the Coast."

News of the report comes months after the 1,000-foot ocean liner was ordered to leave its berth on the Delaware River by September 12, culminating a years-old rent dispute.

In a statement to supporters, the ship's conservancy group says there are still "multiple discussions underway and many unresolved matters" as the deadline looms.

However, they did comment on recent reports of the ship's possible conversion:

"Reefing is not the Conservancy’s preferred scenario for the SS United States. In an intense and all-hands-on-deck effort to keep the ship safely afloat, we have conducted a massive nationwide search for a new temporary location — a search that has thus far yielded no viable alternatives. With our hand being forced by Penn Warehousing, and scrapping being the only other viable option, we believe reefing is the more dignified outcome."

Okaloosa County officials are also set to discuss the matter during a meeting on Tuesday.

Related article

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops.

On its maiden voyage, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph.

The ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

She became a reserve ship in 1969, spending her retirement years on Philadelphia's Delaware waterfront.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.