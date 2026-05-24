Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed crossing street in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Juniata Park.
What we know:
Police say a silver SUV was speeding on the 4000 block of Whitaker Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when it fatally hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street at the time.
Following the crash, police say the driver of the SUV took off.
Medics pronounced the 22-year-old pedestrian dead at the scene a short time later.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release the identity of the victim. The identity of the suspect, along with a description of the vehicle, are also unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.