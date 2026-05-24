Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed crossing street in Juniata Park

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The Brief A 22-year-old was killed during a hit-and-run in Juniata Park this weekend. He was trying to cross the street when police say he was struck by a speeding driver. The driver is currently being sought by police.



A 22-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Juniata Park.

What we know:

Police say a silver SUV was speeding on the 4000 block of Whitaker Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when it fatally hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street at the time.

Following the crash, police say the driver of the SUV took off.

Medics pronounced the 22-year-old pedestrian dead at the scene a short time later.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim. The identity of the suspect, along with a description of the vehicle, are also unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.