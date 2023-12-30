Hit-and-run in Kensington leaves 69-year-old man in critical condition; driver sought: officials

article

A Kensington street became the scene of a hit-and-run leaving a 69-year-old man in critical condition.

A driver in a red Toyota Matrix was heading west on the 400 block of East Indiana Avenue Saturday, just before 6 p.m., when a pedestrian, on the south side of Indiana Avenue, was trying to cross the street in the middle of the block, according to authorities.

The driver hit the man.

At that point, the driver backed up and left the scene, going north on the 3000 block of Arbor Street.

Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3180, or diel 911.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.