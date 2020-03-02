Hit-and-run leaves Vineland woman with life changing injuries

A Vineland woman has spent nearly a year learning to walk again after she was pinned against another car by a driver who police are still searching for.

Authorities say on Apr. 24 Hytissa Milledge was outside the Oakview Apartments in Millville with her cousin when 30-year-old Deszarae Hannah drove into Hytissa.

."I just started thinking, 'It's over. I'm going to die. Just tell my son I love him." Hytissa said.

A police report says Hannah continued to accelerate and pin Hytissa between two parked cars. As a result, Hytissa's left lef was severed and she required an amputation above the knee.

"I had my entire pelvis fractured so I still have hardware and then I have an above the knee amputation," Hytissa said.

Millville police say Hannah eventually unpinned Hytissa and fled the seen. Officers are still searching for Hannah, and have charged her with attempted homicide, assault by auto and related crimes.

"I don't understand that," Hytissa said. "I would not have peace with myself knowing that I hurt someone for no reason."

Hytissa says Hannah intended to hit her cousin after an argument, but hit her instead.

"I do have days where I'm like really sad and depressed," Hytissa said.

