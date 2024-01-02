Hit-and-run victim's mother pleads for driver to turn themselves in

A mother is pleading for the driver who hit her daughter and left her in the middle of a North Philadelphia street to turn themselves in.

"No one deserves to go through what Hailey’s going through right now. Nobody. And I want my Hailey back. And, I want whoever did this to her to be found," Colleen Worrell said.

Worrell’s 25-year-old daughter, Hailey, was crossing Broad Street at Susquehanna in North Philadelphia Friday night, around 9:30, when police say the driver hit her and never stopped to help.

She is now in extremely critical condition, with a fractured skull, hips and other severe injuries.

Police say the car is a dark gray Nissan sedan, with possible damage on the right front.

"I just pray that we can find this person and, most importantly, pray that she gets help," Worrell continued. "At this moment, it’s not looking good, but I’m optimistic."

Investigators say the car has a sun-moon roof and three silver-colored tires, with one black tire, on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.