Woman, 25 extremely critical after hit-and-run in North Philadelphia: police

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car Friday, police say.

According to Philadelphia police, the hit-and-run occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at around 9:40 p.m.

On New Year's Day, police were called to Temple University Hospital ICU to meet a complainant in reference to an auto-pedestrian incident that happened days ago.

After investigating, they said an unknown dark vehicle was traveling northbound on Broad Street striking a 25-year-old woman as she was crossing the street, walking westbound on Susquehanna Avenue.

Philadelphia Fire Department Medics transported her to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition with severe bodily injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.