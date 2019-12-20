Holiday shoppers squeeze in last-minute purchases

With less than a week to go before Christmas, holiday shoppers searching for last minute gifts are starting to feel the pressure.

Ordering a gift online would be risky at this point, so that leaves desperate shoppers to travel in masses to good old fashion brick and mortar stores. FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce was at King of Prussia Mall on Friday night and was not surprised to find it jam packed.

Andrea Jackson was out getting a last minute surprise gift for her daughter who is in Louisiana.

Leah Coleman was in high spirits as she found the perfect gift tucked away in a corner of a store.

Gift cards are always a good call in a crunch. But selecting the right one still takes some effort and thought.

Of course,iIf all else fails, you can do what the Buckley boys from Phoenixville did -- ask Santa.

