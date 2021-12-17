Homeless man badly injured in Kensington hit-and-run, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck two people who were standing on the roadside Thursday night in Kensington.

According to investigators, a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows was driving on the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street around 5:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver swerved to the right and struck a man and a woman.

The 51-year-old man, who police say is homeless, was brought to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The woman, 44, was also brought to the hospital and treated for minor scrapes and bruises, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Philadelphia Police Department's 24th district.

