Philadelphia robbery suspect fired at store employees who followed him, police say

Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect who police say fired at employees who followed him when he left the market with over $1k.

Investigators say on Oct. 17 the suspect robbed the Twin Grocery store on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The unknown man is seen on the store's surveillance camera brandishing the gun as a store clerk hands him over $1k from the cash registers.

Police shared store surveillance video that showed the suspect brandishing a handgun and a handful of money as he fled the market.

Several store employees followed the suspect when he left the store and police say the man fired multiple times at them.

He was last seen driving away in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or the armed robbery should contact the Southwest Detectives Division.

