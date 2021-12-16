Man, 67, killed in Philadelphia street shooting, police say

article

Authorities say a man killed during a street shooting Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 67-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The unnamed victim died shortly after he arrived at the hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.

