Homes evacuated as second wildfire burns in New Jersey this week

Another wildfire has erupted in South Jersey, forcing more homes to evacuate as fire crews battle both blazes.

The "Bethany Run Wildfire" has already torched 75 acres with 0 percent containment on the border of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships.

Fire crews say at least 10 homes have been evacuated with 97 other structures threatened in the area.

The "major" wildfire comes just a day after the "Shotgun Wildfire" erupted in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area near Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township.

As of Thursday morning, the Forest Fire Service says the fire is only 40% contained, and it has impacted at least 300 acres with six structures threatened.

Homes on both sides of Stump Tavern Road were evacuated, and more than two dozen buildings were said to be threatened by the flames.

New Jersey is currently under a fire ban and drought watch as the state urges residents to conserve water.








