84-year-old man targeted at TD Bank parking lot in Haverford; suspect wanted: police

The Brief An 84-year-old man was hurt after he was accosted in a TD Bank parking lot in Haverford Tuesday afternoon. Police have released an image of the suspect they say was involved in the incident.



The Lower Merion Township Police Department is looking for a suspect they say was involved in a reported strong-arm robbery Tuesday afternoon.

An elderly man was injured in the incident.

What we know:

On Tuesday, April 8 at 2:33 p.m. Lower Merion police responded to the parking lot of the TD Bank on the 400 block of W. Lancaster Avenue in Haverford for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Upon arrival, officers located the 84-year-old victim being attended to by a witness. Police say he was disoriented but explained that he was accosted by a man while walking through the parking lot.

The victim said the suspect tried to grab keys and paperwork from his hand, which prompted a brief struggle.

Then, police say the 84-year-old lost his balance and fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to his hand and head.

The suspect then fled south on foot through the bank parking lot toward Haverford College.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as a Black male in his late teens to early twenties, thin build, approximately 5’10", black sweatshirt with gray piping, black jogger sweatpants, white socks, black low-top sneakers.

The suspect did not display a firearm or other weapon during the incident, police say.

According to investigators, the suspect was loitering in the bank parking lot prior to the reported robbery.

What they're saying:

"It's horrific and I hope he gets his just due. The guy that attacked him. I'm just blown away," said Lisa Sherman headed to a store nearby. She is surprised to hear what happened.

"Yeah because you think of this as being a safe area. Safe neighborhood," she said.

Kenny Jackson says what happened is sad and can happen to anyone and anywhere.

It's just so bad out here and you have people saying if you live here you're safe. Or if you live here you're safe. It’s kind of crappy all over," he said.

"It's your upbringing. We have to start in our homes and we have to try to set examples with our youth," said Jackson.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information about the offender is asked to contact Detectives at Lower Merion.