Evacuations underway in Ocean County as wildfire burns uncontained, threatening structures

People are being evacuated in Ocean County as a wildfire rages, threatening buildings.

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced a wildfire burning in Jackson Township, Wednesday, a little before 2 p.m.

They posted the information on social media, saying South Stump Road, in Jackson Township, was closed, with 15 structures being evacuated and 25 structures were threatened.

Additionally, they said a multiple number of acres were burning and the fire was not contained.

Multiple crews have been deployed to fight the fire and its cause was under investigation.

People are being urged to avoid the area.