Homicide behind apartment building sparks state police investigation in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A shooting at an apartment building in Sussex County claimed the life of one victim, and has prompted a homicide investigation.

Police found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Wexford Village Apartments on Sunset Drive Friday afternoon.

They were found behind an apartment building, where officers attempted life-saving measures. 

After being transported to a local hospital, the victim was pronounced dead. Their identification and age has yet to be released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which is under investigation.