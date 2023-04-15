3 arrested, officer assaulted as large fights shut down carnival at South Jersey high school

Another night of family fun came to an abrupt end after police says several fights broke out among large crowds at a carnival in Gloucester County Friday night.

One officer was assaulted and injured while trying to break up the fights at Washington Township High School, which ended with three arrests.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as a heavy police presence descended on the large crowds that gathered at the carnival for the school's football team and band.

Police say no one in the crowds was from Washington Township, but it was not clear where they came from.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but police say no shots were fired.

The carnival was shut down for the rest of the night, and canceled for Saturday night.

This latest disturbance comes just one week after 500 'unruly' juveniles caused a large fight and another carnival shut down near Philly stadiums.



