Honk for Life rally in West Philly neighborhood in wake of wave of violence

A plea for peace was held in a West Philly neighborhood just blocks away from where a 16-year-old was shot to death and an 18-year who survived earlier this week. It’s the latest in a wave of violence in that community.

Members and volunteers of the community group The Black Corner which stands for "Building Love and Creating Knowledge" are asking residents to honk for life.

"Let them know you're important. Your life is important," said Lady Quotable. She’s the founder of the group and asked everyone to bring white balloons which she says represent life.

"We want to appreciate life while we have it," she says. She’s specifically hoping to reach out to young people.

More than 200 teens have been shot in Philly this year.

"They're not understanding why they’re going to school and they're getting shot. Or they're not making it home. There are friends getting shot," said Quotable. She and volunteers like Miya Mack picked the corner of 46th and Westminster Avenue due to ongoing violence here.

"About a month ago a longstanding resident was killed right there by the sign. There were three people that were shot, and he was the one that didn't make it. Then there was another shooting on the block a couple of weeks ago. One of our seniors was shot and another female," said Mack.

John Ross lives in the neighborhood. He saw the group of women out and decided to join them.

"When I see these young people anywhere from 14 to 16 it's just a sad thing," he said. He knows first-hand the result of violence.

"I'm a paraplegic and I'm in a wheelchair. I've been in a wheelchair since 1993 June 10. I was shot on my mom's birthday." He says he was a restaurant and barbershop owner in Wynnefield and was shot when he was 24 years old. He has this to say to young people.

"My message to them would be to have hope and to have faith," said Ross.

