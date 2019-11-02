Horse dies after sustaining injury during Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita racetrack

article

Another horse has died after suffering an injury during a race Saturday afternoon.

Mongolian Groom, who sustained an injury in the Breeders' Cup Classic, is the 37th horse to die at the track since last December.

The Breeders' Cup's board of directors had agreed not to move what is one of the world's most prestigious series of races even after the deaths of 30 horses forced the closure of Santa Anita for about three weeks in March. Six more horses subsequently died.

