Hot weather cited in death of Philadelphia man

Authorities in Philadelphia say the sweltering weather has claimed the life of one person.

The Philadelphia Department of Health said Monday that the death of a man in his 70s in West Philadelphia on Saturday was attributed to the heat. No other details were provided.

The National Weather Service said the high Saturday reached 97 degrees with high humidity, making it feel much hotter.

A day earlier, about 250 people were evacuated from a Northwest Philadelphia retirement community due to a partial power outage during the heat wave. Residents were taken from The Pavilion apartments in the Wynnfield Heights section of the city Friday to a shelter set up at West Philadelphia High School.

