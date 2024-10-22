Juvenile carjacking suspects arrested after police chopper chase through Philly neighborhoods

A lengthy police pursuit on the ground and in the air ended with the arrest of juvenile suspects, who may be tied to several carjackings throughout Philadelphia.

Officers initially responded to the 2800 block of Longshore Avenue after a man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A ground chase ensued when the suspects were spotted driving the stolen vehicle.

Police say they refused to stop, sparking aid from a law enforcement chopper overhead.

The hour-long chase spanned nearly 6 miles from Longshore Avenue to East Oak Lane, before eventually coming to an end near 11th Street and Chew Avenue.

Two suspects, believed to be 15 and 16 years old, were taken into custody. A third suspect is still being sought.

"Our officers showed tremendous restraint and stood back while the police chopper followed that vehicle until it was safe to stop it," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say they believe these suspects may be connected to more carjackings that happened the same night, as well as other days.

No injuries were reported, and the stolen vehicle suffered minor damage.