Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philadelphia

The Wells Fargo Center welcomes Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st.

The entertaining family event will feature real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys with many fan favorites, including Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, and Demo Derby, plus the all-new Mega Wrex™, Race Ace™ and Bigfoot® Midwest Madness™. This is the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot and will have the audience extra pumped for the show.

MEGASAURUS, a car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot will also make a special appearance at the show.

The show will include a monster truck crash competition and battle.

Passes are available for purchase while supplies last. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees.

