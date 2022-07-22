Expand / Collapse search

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff and Taylor Black
PHILADELPHIA - The Wells Fargo Center welcomes Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st. 

The entertaining family event will feature real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys with many fan favorites, including Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, and Demo Derby, plus the all-new Mega Wrex™, Race Ace™ and Bigfoot® Midwest Madness™. This is the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot and will have the audience extra pumped for the show. 

MEGASAURUS, a car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot will also make a special appearance at the show. 

The show will include a monster truck crash competition and battle. 

Passes are available for purchase while supplies last. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees.

