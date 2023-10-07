Hotel fire in Montgomery County injures 2, officials say

article

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Montgomery County hotel early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Chateau Valley Forge Hotel Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., on the 2500 block of West Main Street, in West Norriton, for a fire, according to officials.

Firefighters were met with intense heat as they battled the blaze, working to contain it and gain control of it in about a half hour.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.